Sikorsky says it will feel effect of government shutdown

Published:

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The United States government shutdown will have plenty of impact on Connecticut. Stratford-based Sikorsky is one of the companies that says it will immediately feel the effects.

A spokesperson for the defense contractor said the shutdown could result in costly schedule delays and breaks in production.

“[It] will increase overall program costs and interrupt the delivery of critical equipment to our customers-including our men and women in uniform,” said spokesman Sharon Parsley in a statement.

“We will work closely with our customers to understand the potential impact to our employees and programs. We have contingency plans in place and, as details about the government shutdown become available, we will share our plans with our employees and suppliers.”

