Thousands take part in Women’s March in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Millions of women took to the streets on Saturday from coast to coast, taking part in the “Women’s March” for the second year in a row. One of those marches took place in Hartford.

The drive behind all of this was different for everyone. Some were there to protest President Donald Trump‘s first year in office and some of his policies. Others were encouraging women to get out and vote during this year’s elections.

People also are throwing their support behind the “Me Too” movement.

“When I watch something on TV or the radio and we’re talking about policies that impact women and I see men only around the table, it’s just baffling to me because …I mean a man can have empathy for a woman but they haven’t been in our shoes. So, we need women’s voices at the table.”

Organizers say the Hartford Police reported that there was as many as 12,000 people who took part in the march here in Connecticut.