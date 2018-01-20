Three duck hunters seriously injured in Groton boating accident

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)–Three duck hunters were seriously injured in a boating accident on Long Island Sound on Saturday.

Police said the boat the occupants were in was overturned. State police, Groton police and fire crews responded to the scene. One person was found on shore of Bluff Point State Park while two others were recovered from the water in Mumford Cove.

All three were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Two of the individuals are reportedly in critical condition and the third is in serious condition. The vessel is being recovered at this time. The incident is being investigated by the State Environmental Conservation Police.

Units from the Groton Long Point Police Department, Groton Town Police, and Groton Town Fire Department assisted in this rescue. The names of the individuals are not being released at this time.

