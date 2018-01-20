Volunteers sought for Connecticut homeless counts

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are urging residents to volunteer for annual counts of homeless individuals.

This year’s “point-in-time” count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals and families will occur on January 23. The “youth” count will take place from January 24-30. Housing Commissioner Evonne Klein says the counts are important to the state’s efforts to prevent and end homelessness.

Klein says information gathered from both counts, spearheaded by the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, helps officials evaluate the scope of homelessness in the state and ensure Connecticut is targeting its resources as effectively as possible.

Results from 2017 showed the lowest totals in the statewide count of homeless individuals, families, veterans, and people considered chronically homeless.

Individuals can register online for the point-in-time count and the youth count .

 

