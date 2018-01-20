Warmer temperatures, rain could spell trouble for ice jams in Haddam

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)–The ice chunks jamming the Connecticut River in Haddam just blow you away when you see them in person. That’s why the ice jams are causing traffic jams.

People are flocking to Haddam to see the ice jamming the river. Coast Guard cutters couldn’t get up to Haddam on Saturday to break up the chunks. Still, there’s optimism that the chunks will slowly but surely start to go away.

“Ice rot and the darker ice from the silt would start melting first because it’s attracted to the sun and we’re actually seeing that take place,” said Dave Papallo, owner of Andrew’s Marina.

When the chunks start to melt, many people are concerned about flooding and damage to homes.

People are keeping their eyes on the river and hoping for the best.