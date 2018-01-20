Warmer temperatures, rain could spell trouble for ice jams in Haddam

By Published: Updated:

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)–The ice chunks jamming the Connecticut River in Haddam just blow you away when you see them in person. That’s why the ice jams are causing traffic jams.

People are flocking to Haddam to see the ice jamming the river. Coast Guard cutters couldn’t get up to Haddam on Saturday to break up the chunks. Still, there’s optimism that the chunks will slowly but surely start to go away.

Related: Family could lose home after ice jam-caused flooding

“Ice rot and the darker ice from the silt would start melting first because it’s attracted to the sun and we’re actually seeing that take place,” said Dave Papallo, owner of Andrew’s Marina.

When the chunks start to melt, many people are concerned about flooding and damage to homes.

People are keeping their eyes on the river and hoping for the best.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s