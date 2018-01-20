Waterbury man killed in shooting at mini market

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) –Police in Waterbury are trying to figure out what led to a shooting at a convenience store that left one person dead.

Officials responded to 76 Hill Street around 9 p.m. Friday after a report of shots fired inside the Refugio Minimarket.

Upon their arrival they found 49-year-old Hispanic man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left side.

The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead around 10:30 P.M.

Authorities say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.