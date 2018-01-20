Ways to save for your wedding

(WTNH)–There are some very simple ways to save money at your wedding, we are not talking big-ticket items but rather small items that you can re-use or re-purpose and places where you can cut and save money.

First place you can considering re-purposing items is with your flowers! Your rehearsal dinner is a place that can use centerpieces, the groom’s parents often pay for the rehearsal dinner, if they are interested in helping with some items at the wedding, they can work with your florist to create matching pieces for the rehearsal dinner and then re-use them for your cocktail hour tables! This is a nice way for the groom’s parents to contribute to the wedding as well!

Another way to re-purpose, if you have flowers on the ceremony pews or chairs, talk to you florist about the container they are in, and then move them to your cocktail hour as well! OR even on a fireplace mantel! Perfect way to save money!

If you are at a wedding location for your ceremony that has gardens, and or a great view, consider NOT adding additional flowers here, but rather using that budget with your reception centerpieces.

Staying with the flowers, if you have a brunch the day after the wedding, at home or at a venue/restaurant save centerpieces after the wedding and use them again the next day!

I love a photo booth! I think they are fun and interactive, and ads entertainment for the right crowd! If you have a photo booth, before signing your contract, consider the number of hours you purchase the booth for, this is important, if your cocktail hour is NOT in the same room as the booth, DON’T get it for the full 5 hours! People make this mistake often! If you don’t know start with a smaller package and ask your company if you can add hours on as you get closer to the event, we often do a 3 or 4 hour booth so that you get the maximum use out of the booth.

Bridal party size, when you have a large bridal party you will spend more! For example, you should purchase a bridal party gift, if you require your ladies to get their hair and make-up done with your professional you should pay for these treatments, you have more people at the rehearsal dinner, and possible brunch! So consider your bridal party size to save a few too!

What does your venue include? Take time before signing the contract to see what is included at your venue, some venues provide more than others!

If you are going it alone without a personal wedding planner/designer know what the IMPORTANT questions are to ask before you sign any contracts, you don’t want to have unnecessary add ons with your vendors after you sign!

