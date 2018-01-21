Capitol Report: Ned Lamont runs for Governor

Related Coverage Ned Lamont launches bid for Connecticut Governor

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The 2018 Gubernatorial race is getting more interesting each week.

Democrat Ned Lamont is now running.

The Greenwich businessman has always been a bridesmaid but never a bride.

Lamont burst onto the political scene in 2006, beating then-Senator Joe Lieberman in a primary, but losing the election when Lieberman ran as an Independent.

In 2010, Lamont lost the Gubernatorial primary to current Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy.

So, will 2018 be Lamont’s year? The panel discusses this and more in the video above.