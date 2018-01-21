Capitol Report: Rowland out of federal prison, Amazon passes on Connecticut

(WTNH) — For the second time in his life, former Connecticut Governor John Rowland has been released from a federal prison.

Rowland served nearly half of his 30 month sentence for campaign fraud, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice. He is now in a halfway house.

Related Content: Ex-Connecticut governor in halfway house after prison stint

The panel discusses whether Rowland has a future in politics after these incidents.

Also, in spite of all the creative videos and designer sales pitches, Amazon will take a pass on all Connecticut submissions as locations for its second North American headquarters.

Related Content: Amazon releases finalist cities for second headquarters

New York City, Boston and Newark are still in the running.

Watch the video above to learn more.