Coast Guard continues to clear up ice jams

DEEP RIVER & KENT, Conn. (WTNH) — Work is still being done along the Connecticut River to break up two ice jams out on the water.

One U.S. Coast Guard cutter was in the Deep River area on Sunday.

It was supposed to be in Haddam on Saturday but never made it.

There were originally two cutters doing the work, but one is out of commission.

Another is now being brought in from Boston.

Additionally, officials in Kent are asking drivers to not stop or park on Route 7 due to the unstable ice jams.