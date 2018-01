SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze in Southbury on Sunday morning.

Officials say a home at 366 Krueger Circle went up in flames. Firefighters from Oxford, Woodbury and Sandy Hook were called to help put out the flames.

Crews did not say if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

The fire’s cause is not yet known at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.