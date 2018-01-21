4,000 gallons of oil spills into Naugatuck River

By Published: Updated:
Oil filled the Naugatuck River following a leak

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Environmental crews were in Waterbury for much of the day Sunday after an oil leak in the Brass City.

4,000 gallons of oil leaked from Olin Brass, a manufacturing facility around 3pm Saturday.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says a valve for a container of oil at Olin Brass froze. When that valve thawed, it burst, causing the oil to leak.

DEEP Spokesperson, David Poynton, says the containment area wasn’t large enough to catch the oil.

“It impacted the river banks and some of the vegetation,” Poynton said.  “It’s going to continue to bleed off and we’re going to see a sheen on that river for sometime.”

Related Content: Equipment failure leads to thousands of gallons of oil leaked in Waterbury

Absorbent booms have been placed in the Naugatuck River to help collect the oil as it flows downstream, potentially causing an environmental hazard.

“We do have absorbent and hard boom in several places throughout the river including Beacon Falls and Seymour,” Poynton said.

With all of the snow and ice, crews say putting the boom in place safely is the biggest challenge.

DEEP says that so far, no wildlife has been impacted; however, it’s too soon to know the lasting effects.

“Time will tell,” Poynton said.  “Fisheries have agreed with us not to eat the fish. Catch and release is okay and they’ll advise further in the future.”

DEEP says this was simply an accident.  They’re now hoping for rain to help flush out the river.

There has been no word yet on whether or not Olin Brass will face consequences.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s