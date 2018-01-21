4,000 gallons of oil spills into Naugatuck River

Related Coverage Equipment failure leads to thousands of gallons of oil leaked in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Environmental crews were in Waterbury for much of the day Sunday after an oil leak in the Brass City.

4,000 gallons of oil leaked from Olin Brass, a manufacturing facility around 3pm Saturday.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says a valve for a container of oil at Olin Brass froze. When that valve thawed, it burst, causing the oil to leak.

DEEP Spokesperson, David Poynton, says the containment area wasn’t large enough to catch the oil.

“It impacted the river banks and some of the vegetation,” Poynton said. “It’s going to continue to bleed off and we’re going to see a sheen on that river for sometime.”

Related Content: Equipment failure leads to thousands of gallons of oil leaked in Waterbury

Absorbent booms have been placed in the Naugatuck River to help collect the oil as it flows downstream, potentially causing an environmental hazard.

“We do have absorbent and hard boom in several places throughout the river including Beacon Falls and Seymour,” Poynton said.

With all of the snow and ice, crews say putting the boom in place safely is the biggest challenge.

DEEP says that so far, no wildlife has been impacted; however, it’s too soon to know the lasting effects.

“Time will tell,” Poynton said. “Fisheries have agreed with us not to eat the fish. Catch and release is okay and they’ll advise further in the future.”

DEEP says this was simply an accident. They’re now hoping for rain to help flush out the river.

There has been no word yet on whether or not Olin Brass will face consequences.