Explosive device detonated at a Florida mall

By Published:

(ABC News) — An improvised explosive device detonated in the corridor of a mall in Lake Wales, Florida, Sunday evening, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, the police said. A drop ceiling was damaged as well as structural damage to the corridor wall.

Emergency personnel from surrounding counties, including the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and the Lake Wales Fire Department, responded about 5:30 p.m. to what was described by the Lake Wales Police Department as a “structural fire” near a JCPenney department store in the mall.

Police then found what they believe to be a detonated device.

“The fire department discovered an improvised explosive device had been detonated in [the] corridor,” the Lake Wales Police Department read in a statement.

Authorities pulled a backpack from the scene in the corridor with what police believe included “other possible improvised explosive devices in it.”

Local authorities are now turning their attention to track down a man they believe to be a “person-of-interest.”

According to witnesses, police described him as middle-aged, “heavy/stocky build wearing a grey shirt and grey hat.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back with ABC News for updates. ABC News’ Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s