Explosive device detonated at a Florida mall

(ABC News) — An improvised explosive device detonated in the corridor of a mall in Lake Wales, Florida, Sunday evening, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, the police said. A drop ceiling was damaged as well as structural damage to the corridor wall.

Emergency personnel from surrounding counties, including the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and the Lake Wales Fire Department, responded about 5:30 p.m. to what was described by the Lake Wales Police Department as a “structural fire” near a JCPenney department store in the mall.

Police then found what they believe to be a detonated device.

“The fire department discovered an improvised explosive device had been detonated in [the] corridor,” the Lake Wales Police Department read in a statement.

Authorities pulled a backpack from the scene in the corridor with what police believe included “other possible improvised explosive devices in it.”

Local authorities are now turning their attention to track down a man they believe to be a “person-of-interest.” According to witnesses, police described him as middle-aged, “heavy/stocky build wearing a grey shirt and grey hat.” This is a breaking news story. Please check back with ABC News for updates. ABC News’ Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.