Incorporating carbohydrates into a healthy diet

(WTNH) – Experts are now weighing in on the controversial carbohydrate debate, saying there is no such thing as a “bad food,” just bad timing.

Head Trainer Derek Marsette of District Athletic Club says, “Everything has its place,” adding that everything is best in moderation.

So-called “experts” frequently make blanket assumptions about what we should or shouldn’t put in our bodies, but this only skews public perception toward believing in quick fixes or fads.

Marsette says one common victim of these assumptions is the carbohydrate.

Carbohydrates are, in fact, a crucial part of your diet as they are the body’s most efficiently utilized energy source.

Eating carbs is the easiest and most efficient way to create the energy known as ATP.

You can go without carbohydrates and be fine. Your body will ultimately create what it needs from proteins and fats, however this is not efficient for your body. There are people in the world that may, for whatever reason, need to go “carbless”.

Cutting out carbs will only deprive your body of a valuable energy source that it needs to function at its best. To choose the best source and quantity of carbohydrates for your fitness goals, consult the glycemic index.

Marsette says to ultimately remember carbohydrates are not bad for you, they are our primary source of energy.