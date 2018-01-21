Norwalk fire heavily damages condo

NORWALK. Conn, (WTNH) — Early Sunday morning, Norwalk Fire Department was called to a condo complex for heavy smoke coming from multiple windows and the main doorway.

Around 12:09am, The Norwalk Fire Department responded to 21 West Main St. for heavy smoke.

A mother and young child were found standing on the second floor balcony with smoke coming from their condominium. It was determined that the origin of the fire was not from this apartment, and the child and mother were protected in place on the balcony.

The origin of the fire was found to be in a nearby apartment in the kitchen area of that unit.

Officials say crews cleared out around 2:30 A.M.

There is heavy smoke damage throughout the complex with fire damage in the kitchen of one unit.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Prevention Bureau.