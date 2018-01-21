3 dead in Enfield rollover

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people have died in a one-car rollover crash on Interstate 91 Southbound in Enfield.

Officials say the crash took place at approximately 7:18 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Traffic was diverted for several hours off of exit 47. The highway reopened around 1:00 p.m.

Police say a fourth person has sustained non-life threatening injuries.

State Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you more details as soon as that information becomes available.