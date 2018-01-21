Patriots defeat Jaguars 24-20, will play in 3rd Super Bowl in 4 years

By and Published: Updated:
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before the AFC championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP/WTNH) — The New England Patriots are heading to the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady led the New England Patriots past one of the National Football League’s most fearsome defenses en route to a victory in the AFC Championship Game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars found themselves up 14-3 after an early touchdown pass from Blake Bortles to Marcedes Lewis and a run by Leonard Fournette.

Just before the half, Tom Brady led the Patriots on a six-play, 85-yard drive that included two Jacksonville penalties. The drive ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by James White to cut into the lead and make the score 14-10.

Related Content: Brady wears tape on hand, but no glove

With the score 20-10 in favor of the Jaguars midway through the fourth quarter, Brady hit wide receiver Danny Amendola for a 9-yard strike to cut the lead to three.

Then, with just under three minutes to go, Brady found Amendola for a second time in the back of the end zone to make it a 24-20 game.

A late comeback effort by Bortles fell short as cornerback Stephon Gilmore swatted away a fourth down pass.

Brady did not appear to be hampered by his injured hand, being able to drive down the field and hit his targets, completing 26 of 38 pass attempts.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski went to the locker room after he was blind-sided by Jaguars safety Barry Church on a downfield pass route prior to halftime. Church was called for unnecessary roughness on the play, and Gronkowski seemed woozy on his feet. Gronkowski did not return to the game.

This will be the third time in four years that the Patriots will play for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s