Police identify truck driver killed in Massachusetts crash

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (AP) — Police have identified a tractor-trailer driver who was killed in a highway crash involving several vehicles in western Massachusetts near the Connecticut line.

Massachusetts State Police said Sunday that 33-year-old Anthony Gentile of Thomaston, Connecticut, died in the wreck involving two tractor-trailers and four other vehicles on Interstate 91 northbound in Longmeadow on Saturday morning. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Troopers say a Peterbilt tractor-trailer slammed into the back of another tractor-trailer that had slowed because of traffic from a line painting project. The Peterbilt then hit four cars before crashing through a guardrail. Gentile was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other motorists suffered minor injuries.

The Peterbilt spilled shampoo bottles all over the highway. The northbound lanes were closed for several hours during the cleanup.