Quinnipiac shoots 61 percent in 76-69 win over Siena

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Chaise Daniels scored 17 points, Rich Kelly 16 and Jacob Rigoni 15, and Quinnipiac shot 61 percent in beating Siena 76-69 on Sunday.

Cameron Young added 10 points for the Bobcats (7-13, 4-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who were 27 of 44 from the floor in snapping a two-game skid and swept the season series.

Khalil Richards made four of Siena’s 11 3-pointers and scored 14 points with Evan Fisher scoring 13 for the Saints (6-15, 3-5). Jordan Horn added 10 points as did Manny Camper.

Camper, a freshman who hadn’t scored and played just 23 minutes this season, scored all his points in the final 2½ minutes with his 3-point play getting the Saints within seven with 48 seconds left before Rigoni made two free throws.

The Bobcats led 38-32 at halftime after shooting 71 percent.

