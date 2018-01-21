Road partially closed in Darien due to “serious accident”

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash in Darien has led to a partial road closure on Sunday night.

According to police, West Avenue at Noroton Street is closed to eastbound traffic due to a serious accident.

Officials are asking motorists to seek an alternate route.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

Officials say the sole operator of the vehicle has sustained serious injuries.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.