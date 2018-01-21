Seymour cheerleaders come together to remember Nina Poeta

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Cheerleaders came together in Seymour on Saturday to compete and to remember the life of a talented young lady.

The Seymour High School varsity cheerleaders hosted their 10th-annual Wildcat Open, which is now called “Bring It On for Nina.”

Nina Poeta was a cheerleader who died in 2014 from a brain tumor. She was just 17-years-old.

The event was renamed a few years back in her honor.

“Nina was a beautiful person. She had so much fun doing these competitions. We just hope all the girls here compete and have as much fun as Nina did,” explained John Poeta, Nina’s father.

Some of the proceeds from Saturday’s cheer event will be donated to the Nina Poeta Scholarship Fund.

