Arrest made in armed robbery of North Haven gas station

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– An arrest was made Monday in the armed robbery of a North Haven gas station that happened on Thursday.

Police say on January 18th, Joseph Arcangelo walked into the Exxon gas station, at 77 Washington Avenue, with a gun. After taking cash, he fled the scene in a white sedan.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and after an investigation, Arcangelo was arrested.

Arcangelo posted his $20,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned in court on February 9th.

The incident remains under investigation.