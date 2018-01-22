Connecticut takes part in National School Choice Week

(WTNH) — National School Choice Week helps parents explore all of their options when it comes to their child’s education.

National School Choice Week begins on January 21st and runs though January 27th. There will be over 32,000 events nationwide, 198 of those events will be in the Greater Hartford and New Haven area.

Parents will have the chance to attend open houses, information sessions, school tours, and other celebrations to get a feel of all of the choices available for their child’s Kindergarten through 12th grade education.

In addition, a family education celebration is planned on Saturday, January 27th at the Connecticut Science Center.

Celebrated since 2011, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort. The Week is nonpartisan and nonpolitical, and it is not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

To find out if there is a School Choice Event in a town near you, visit schoolchoiceweek.com.