Connecticut takes part in National School Choice Week

By Published:

(WTNH) — National School Choice Week helps parents explore all of their options when it comes to their child’s education.

National School Choice Week begins on January 21st and runs though January 27th. There will be over 32,000 events nationwide, 198 of those events will be in the Greater Hartford and New Haven area.

Parents will have the chance to attend open houses, information sessions, school tours, and other celebrations to get a feel of all of the choices available for their child’s Kindergarten through 12th grade education.

In addition, a family education celebration is planned on Saturday, January 27th at the Connecticut Science Center.

Celebrated since 2011, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort. The Week is nonpartisan and nonpolitical, and it is not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

To find out if there is a School Choice Event in a town near you, visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s