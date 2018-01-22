Destination Location: News 8 goes to Wallingford

(WTNH) — News 8 takes a tour of Wallingford to discover all their is to love about the town.

Here are some fun facts about Wallingford:

Wallingford was the site of one of the last witch trials in New England. In 1697, Winifred Benham was thrice tried for witchcraft and acquitted all three times.

In the 19th century, the town of Wallingford housed a flourishing silver industry with companies including Simpson, Hall, Miller & Co., and R. Wallace & Sons.

The fictional town of Stars Hollow on the hit TV show ‘Gilmore Girls’ has the same zip code as Wallingford.

Wallingford is full of places that are fun and engaging for the whole family. The Wallingford Public library keeps children busy all year long, encouraging a love of reading. The Catalyst Art Studio brings out creativity in kids and adults alike.

The Wallingford Hawks Youth Hockey loves hitting the ice and playing together as a team.

Wallingford has many scenic spots, including Community Lake and the Linear Trail, which is a perfect place to walk your four legged friend. The North Farms Reservoir is a great place to feed the swans, even in the winter months.

