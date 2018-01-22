Long Wharf Theatre Artistic Director placed on leave following sexual misbehavior allegations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Artistic Director of New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre has been placed on administrative leave.

According to a statement from Long Wharf Theatre Board Chair Laura Pappano, Tony award-winning Artistic Director Gordon Edelstein has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately after several allegations of sexual misbehavior were reported by The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2n45I5k).

The following excerpt has been taken from Pappano’s statement on the matter:

These allegations are unsettling. Long Wharf Theatre embraces equity, fairness and integrity. The theatre is committed to creating a workplace environment where everyone is respected, valued and feels safe. We have policies in place to support that charge. The institution takes seriously all complaints of behavioral misconduct. Some of these reports are surprising and upsetting. We know of no instance in which a complaint was filed and not acted upon. Many accusations detailed in the New York Times were not previously reported. That said, we have the highest expectations for ourselves. This theatre values openness, trust, and respect among peers. When those values are compromised, it demands self-reflection. The theatre takes this new information seriously and will use it to move forward. We simply cannot and will not tolerate behavioral misconduct in the theatre workplace. It takes a tremendous amount of creativity, hard work and talent to make world class theatre. The only place for drama is on the stage.”

Pappano told News 8’s Mario Boone on Monday night that Edelstein is “unlikely” to return.

News 8 was unable to reach Edelstein for comment.