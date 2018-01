MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire broke out at the Connecticut Post Mall on Monday afternoon, forcing the mall to temporarily shut down.

Fire officials say flames sparked in a large trash bin inside of a Sears at the mall around 1:30 p.m.

The mall was evacuated because smoke started building up inside.

Firefighters responded to the scene and put the fire out.

Officials say no one was hurt during the incident.

The mall was closed for a short time but has since reopened.