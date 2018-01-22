Officials identify the three men in fatal Groton boating accident

By Published: Updated:

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — DEEP officials have identified the three men involved in Saturday’s fatal boating accident in Groton.

DEEP officials say 33-year-old Joseph Formica of East Haddam, and 31-year-old Joseph Grzelak of Griswold died as a result of their injuries from the accident. They say 29-year-old Justin Besade, of Uncasville was treated and released from Lawrence and Memorial Hospital Saturday afternoon.

The boat the three men were in overturned while they were hunting for waterfowl on Mumford Cove in Groton. Authorities say the men launched out of Groton at the Bayberry Lane State Access Area.

One of the men was found by rescue crews on the shore of Bluff Point State Park. The two other men were recovered from the water in Mumford Cove.

The Groton Long Point Police Department, Town of Groton Police, and the Groton Town Fire Department assisted DEEP officials with the rescue.

 

 

