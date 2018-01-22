Police search for man missing from Naugatuck

By Published:
Ryan Havican (Naugatuck Police)

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Naugatuck Police are searching for a man who has been missing for over 10 days.

Police say 42-year-old Ryan Havican was last seen by his family members on Wednesday, January 10th. He was last known to be going to Waterbury to be dropped off around the Walnut Street/Catherine Avenue area.

According to police, Havican has a history of substance abuse.

Havican is described as being 5’8″ tall and 180 lbs., with blue eyes and either bald or short hair. He was last seen wearing brown leather boots, a dark colored sweater and slacks.

Anyone with information regarding Havican, is urged to contact Naugatuck Police at (203) 729-5221.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s