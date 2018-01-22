Police search for man missing from Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Naugatuck Police are searching for a man who has been missing for over 10 days.

Police say 42-year-old Ryan Havican was last seen by his family members on Wednesday, January 10th. He was last known to be going to Waterbury to be dropped off around the Walnut Street/Catherine Avenue area.

According to police, Havican has a history of substance abuse.

Havican is described as being 5’8″ tall and 180 lbs., with blue eyes and either bald or short hair. He was last seen wearing brown leather boots, a dark colored sweater and slacks.

Anyone with information regarding Havican, is urged to contact Naugatuck Police at (203) 729-5221.