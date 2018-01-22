Sheriff: Shooting at Texas high school, suspect in custody

By Published: Updated:

ITALY, Texas (AP) — A suspect has been arrested after a shooting Monday morning at a high school in a small town south of Dallas, sheriff’s officials said.

The Ellis County sheriff’s office said on Twitter that the “shooter is in custody” after the shooting in Italy, some 45 miles (70 kilometers) south of Dallas. Several law enforcement vehicles and an ambulance were parked outside the school, but no injuries have been confirmed in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said students have been removed from the school and that an investigation is ongoing.

A sheriff’s office dispatcher, Debra Murray, told The Associated Press that the shooting took place at Italy High School. Murray declined to release additional details.

A message left with the Italy Independent School District was not immediately returned.

Italy promotes itself as “The Biggest Little Town In Texas” and is located just off Interstate 35 between Dallas and Waco.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s