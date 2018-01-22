Teen Challenge offers programs for drug or alcohol abuse

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Teen challenge looks like any other thrift store but workers inside are recovering from drug or alcohol addiction.

The items donated to the thrift store fund the Teen Challenge drug and alcohol rehab program. RayVohn Boone joined the program in 2008 with a long list of addictions. Boone said, “PCP and drinking and smoking weed and in and out of jail at one point in my life.”

Boone was in the program for years slipped back. He said, “I hit a bump in the road and I got a DUI and they had to let me know. because obviously it is a drug program so they have zero tolerance.” Boone was determine to get his life back on track and get off of drugs and alcohol. “Everyday I when I wake up It is a new day to do the right thing,” said Boone.

Boone is going through the rehab program and is working two jobs. Boone added, “I actually work here during the day and I have a part time job I work at Big Y in the evening.” He has some advice if you think a loved one needs help. Boone said, “Watch out for the signs of changes in behavior, Changes in eating habits. Changes in the way they dress and their hygiene.”

Carlos Flores said, “After the 15 months a lot of them stay on the apprenticeship they stay on and become part of staff but they’re not real staff and they help with direction and supervision of the students that are in the program.” Flores went through the program and now he coaches other students. Flores added, “If you finish the 15 months there is an 84 percent success rate in our program.” http://tcnewengland.org