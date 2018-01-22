Tide teams up with Rob Gronkowski to stop ‘Tide Pod Challenge’

(WTNH)– There are new warnings about the so-called “Tide Pod Challenge.” The company that makes the laundry detergent is now taking the dangerous social media challenge head on, even enlisting football star Rob Gronkowski.

In a bold move, Proctor and Gamble is asking YouTube and Facebook to remove clips of teenagers eating the product from their platforms.

The American Association Of Poison Control Centers calls the social media challenge potentially harmful and perhaps even deadly. There’s been a large spike in intentional poisoning cases since these videos have gone viral.

“We are very worried about some child or teenager doing this, maybe emulating someone they see on the internet, and therefore they run into a lot of problems,” said Bruce Ruck, New Jersey Poison Education and Information System at Rutgers University.

According to AAPCC, in the first 15 days of 2018, poison control centers across the country have already handled 39 cases of intentional ingestion. Almost all of them were from the so-called “Tide Pod Challenge.”