MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)

Mercy of Middletown, the top ranked girls basketball team in the state beat the defending Class L champion #10 Hand of Madison, 54-41.

Seniors Meghan Deville and Bella Santoro each scored 14 points for Mercy. The Tigers stay undefeated, they’re now 12-0.

Kameryn King added 12 for Mercy.