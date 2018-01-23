Are we over the coldest of winter yet?

(WTNH)–It’s been a very very rough start to the winter. From the end of December into the second week of January, many towns in Connecticut never warmed about 30 degrees. We broke records for cold, but that happened before the coldest time of the year. So when is the coldest time of the year on average?

Interestingly enough, the coldest days of the year typically lag behind the shortest day of the year, which is the first day of winter, around December 21st. The same goes for the summer, where our warmest temps are felt right around the middle of July. So when is the coldest day of the year typically? Based on the climate of Connecticut over a 30 year period, it looks like January 16th is on average the coldest daily temperature. At the shoreline on this date, we typically average a high of 36 degrees and inland our temperature is 34 degrees.

So how long will it take to warm up to the spring-like temperatures we wait all winter for? Unfortunately our average high temperature doesn’t get to 60 degrees for about another 3 months, but that will be here before we know it!

Now unfortunately even though we’re “over the hump” of the coldest average temperatures of winter, it does look like the middle and end of next month will probably feature temperatures that are a lot colder than average. Will it feature lots of snow?