Connecticut DMV unveils new Hartford Whalers license plate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Hartford Whalers may have left the state more than two decades ago, but die-hard hockey fans can still support their team.

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles introduced the Hartford Whalers license plate on Tuesday afternoon.

The license plates include the iconic Whalers logo on the side of them, as well as the name Hartford Whalers at the bottom.

Proceeds from the license plates will benefit the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.