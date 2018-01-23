Connecticut DMV unveils new Hartford Whalers license plate

By Published:
(Connecticut Children's Medical Center)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Hartford Whalers may have left the state more than two decades ago, but die-hard hockey fans can still support their team.

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles introduced the Hartford Whalers license plate on Tuesday afternoon.

ccmc Connecticut DMV unveils new Hartford Whalers license plate
Unveiling of the Whaler’s license plate at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. (Tom Parent)

Related: Capitol Report: Whalers plates and leftover political thoughts

The license plates include the iconic Whalers logo on the side of them, as well as the name Hartford Whalers at the bottom.

Proceeds from the license plates will benefit the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s