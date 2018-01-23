Eversource agrees to reduce rate increase

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–A change of heart appears to have taken place at energy giant ‘Eversource.’ The company has agreed to reduce a recent rate increase.

The original request would have added more than $13 to electric bills. Under the new proposal, the increase would be less than $7.

The settlement was worked out with the state Office of Consumer Council and Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA). The agreement reduces the utility’s requested rate increase from $336.8 million to $154.4 million over three years, Consumer Counsel Elin Swanson Katz said.

The agreement is still subject to PURA approval.

“While no increase is welcome news, we believe that we have limited the requested rate increase as much as possible,” said Ellin Swanson Katz.

The new rates are expected to begin May 1.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s