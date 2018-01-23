Family dog dragged into woods, killed by coyote

By Published:
(Photo: AP Images)

WOLCOTT, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a family dog was dragged into the woods and killed by a coyote over the weekend.

The Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2n6O1mH) that police found the dog’s body in a wooded area in Wolcott on Saturday night. Police say the Chihuahua-Jack Russell terrier mix had been in the family’s front yard when it was attacked. The yard was not fenced in.

Animal Control Officer Roz Nenninger says residents shouldn’t leave their pets outside without supervision or without a leash. Nenninger says pets of all sizes can fall victim to coyote attacks.

