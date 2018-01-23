2 dead, 17 wounded in shooting at Kentucky high school; suspect in custody

BENTON, Ky. (ABC) — Two teenagers have died and 17 other people are wounded after a shooting at a Kentucky high school this morning, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said.

The suspect, a 15-year-old male student, was taken into custody, Bevin said.

Fourteen people suffered gunshot wounds, including the two victims who died, Bevin said at a news conference.

A 15-year-old girl died at the scene and a 15-year-old boy died at the hospital, Bevin said.

Five others suffered other injuries, he said, calling the shooting “heartbreaking.”

On Jan. 23, 2018, emergency crews respond to Marshall County High School after a fatal school shooting happened in Benton, Ky. (Photo: Ryan Hermens/The Paducah Sun via AP)
Emergency crews respond to Marshall County High School shooting, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. (Photo: Ryan Hermans/ The Peducah Sun via AP)

The shooting took place just before 8 a.m. local time at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Authorities investigate the scene of fatal school shooting, Jan 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. (Photo: Stephen Lance Dennee / AP)

The scene has been secured, the state police said.

Google Earth image of Marshall County High School, Jan 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. (Image: Google Earth)

The wounded are being treated at a nearby hospital.

It’s believed that everyone who was injured was a student.

Bevin said the suspect will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

The governor said in a statement, “This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County.”

Emergency crews respond to Marshall County High School after a fatal school shooting, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. Authorities said a shooting suspect was in custody. (Photo: Ryan Hermens/The Paducah Sun via AP)
Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky., as seen on Google Maps. (Photo: Google Maps)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tweeted, “My thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community. Thank you to the first responders who continue to put themselves in harm’s way to protect others.”

The school shooting in Kentucky comes a day after a 15-year-old girl in Texas was shot and injured in her high school cafeteria, allegedly by a 16-year-old male student. The 15-year-old was hospitalized in unknown condition.

