Hamden Public Schools requesting staff furlough days

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Public Schools have announced that they are requesting full-time staff to take two furloughs days in an effort to reduce costs during the current school year.

According to a statement released by Superintendent Jody Goeler, the district has requested that all full-time union and non-union employees take two furlough days as part of their plan to reduce a more than one million dollar budget deficit for this fiscal year. The district cites unanticipated special education costs as well as changes in funding from the state government.

Three unions in the distrcict have already voted on the proposal, with the teachers, supervisors, adminstrators, and security unions all voting on the request within the next few days. Hamden Public Schools says that if these furloughs are not approved, layoffs may be necessary to make up the budget deficit.

The full statement from Hamden Public Schools is below:

Hamden Public Schools Superintendent Jody Goeler has requested that all full-time union and non-union employees take two (2) furlough days as part of a comprehensive plan to reduce a more than one million dollar budget deficit for this fiscal year. This year, we face a budget deficit due to unanticipated special education costs. Hamden Public Schools is committed to meeting the needs of all our students, including those who receive special education services. However, special education services and associated costs are extremely difficult to fully anticipate (new students enter the district and the needs of students may require costly outplacements, etc.). We cannot rely on Excess Costs given to us by the State of Connecticut to help us meet the entirety of the unanticipated special education costs. Given the fiscal challenges faced by the Town of Hamden, it would be inappropriate to request additional funding to cover the Board’s deficit. As a result of Superintendent Goeler’s request of two personal days from all full-time union and non-union personnel in the district, three unions have already voted. The custodial and nursing unions voted in favor of the furlough days. All full-time non-union employees will take the two furlough days as well. The paraprofessional/clerk union rejected the furlough day request. The Teachers, Supervisors, Administrators, and Security Unions will be voting on the furlough day request in the coming days. The two furlough days, when combined with non-personnel related cuts and not filling currently vacant positions, create cost avoidances that not only fully address our current deficit, but also take into consideration the possibility of additional unanticipated expenses. Without the furlough days, the district will be required to lay-off a number of employees mid-year to make up for the budget deficit. For the record, the district wants to avoid employee lay-offs, preferring to work collaboratively with all unions to actualize the $600,000 cost avoidance that would result from the two furlough days. Union leaders were informed that bargaining units voting in favor of the furlough days would be guaranteed that none of their members would be laid off this fiscal year. Unfortunately, we could not make such a guarantee to any bargaining unit that did not vote to accept the two furlough days. Most importantly, the two furlough days would allow us to address the budget deficit in a way that minimally impacts the students in our district. We are hopeful that the remaining unions will continue to put the needs of our students above all else in the district by voting in favor of the two furlough days.