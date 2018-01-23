Long Wharf Theatre Artistic Director fired following sexual misconduct allegations

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –The artistic director of New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre has been fired after allegations of sexual misconduct were reported by The New York Times.

Gordon Edelstein was fired following a vote by the Long Wharf Theatre Board on Tuesday night.

The board voted to consolidate leadership under Managing Director Joshua Borenstein, and to allow a third party to review reporting of instances of misconduct.

“We must ensure that nothing like this happens again. We’ll announce in the coming weeks who has been retained to perform this review, and the time frame in which it will be completed,” said a spokesman for the theater.

Edelstein has not commented on the allegations.

