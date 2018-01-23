Netflix adds a record 8 million subscribers

(CNN) — Netflix’s recent price hike isn’t denting its subscriber numbers.

Netflix (NFLX) said Monday it added more than 8 million net subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2017, marking the strongest quarterly subscription gains in its history.

The company credited the “stronger than expected” gains in new customers in part to its “original content slate.” That likely includes “Stranger Things,” Netflix’s breakout show, which returned for a second season during the quarter.

The vast majority of new subscribers continue to come from overseas, as Netflix has expanded into new international markets. Netflix added 2 million users in the U.S. and 6.36 million users abroad.

The company’s stock popped over 8% in after hours trading Monday following the earnings report. If those gains hold, Netflix would open Tuesday at a new all-time high and top a $100 billion market cap for the first time.

Shares of Netflix soared more than 50% in 2017, and have continued to rise in the first weeks of 2018 on optimism about its leading position in the streaming market.

Netflix hiked prices 10% last quarter, bringing the cost of the standard streaming option up to $10.99 per month. On a conference call with analysts Monday, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said the price increase had “very little effect on signups and growth.”

The key to Netflix’s continued success is a bet on original content, producing hit shows like “Orange Is The New Black” and “The Crown.” The company has said it will spend up to $8 billion on programming this year. Netflix also said Monday it intends to spend $2 billion on marketing.

But there is some cause for concern.