Netflix adds a record 8 million subscribers

By Published:
FILE - This March 20, 2012 file photo shows Netfilx headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 announced it is raising the price of its Internet video service by $1 in the U.S. and several other countries to help cover its escalating costs for shows such as "House of Cards" and other original programming. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

(CNN) — Netflix’s recent price hike isn’t denting its subscriber numbers.

Netflix (NFLX) said Monday it added more than 8 million net subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2017, marking the strongest quarterly subscription gains in its history.

The company credited the “stronger than expected” gains in new customers in part to its “original content slate.” That likely includes “Stranger Things,” Netflix’s breakout show, which returned for a second season during the quarter.

The vast majority of new subscribers continue to come from overseas, as Netflix has expanded into new international markets. Netflix added 2 million users in the U.S. and 6.36 million users abroad.

The company’s stock popped over 8% in after hours trading Monday following the earnings report. If those gains hold, Netflix would open Tuesday at a new all-time high and top a $100 billion market cap for the first time.

Shares of Netflix soared more than 50% in 2017, and have continued to rise in the first weeks of 2018 on optimism about its leading position in the streaming market.

Netflix hiked prices 10% last quarter, bringing the cost of the standard streaming option up to $10.99 per month. On a conference call with analysts Monday, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said the price increase had “very little effect on signups and growth.”

The key to Netflix’s continued success is a bet on original content, producing hit shows like “Orange Is The New Black” and “The Crown.” The company has said it will spend up to $8 billion on programming this year. Netflix also said Monday it intends to spend $2 billion on marketing.

But there is some cause for concern.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s