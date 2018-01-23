Norwalk PD search for suspect who allegedly stole a truck, crashed into a police cruiser

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a truck and crashed into a police cruiser in Norwalk early Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to a stolen car complaint at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday morning and notified all patrol units of a stolen Chevy pick-up. They say the vehicle was seen by police officers heading southbound on the Route 7 connector.

Officials say the truck later entered Interstate 95 southbound and stopped on the exit 14 off-ramp. When an officer pulled behind the truck, they say the driver drove the vehicle backwards into the front of the police car. Officials say the officer sustained minor injuries and the police vehicle was disabled due to the damage from the collision.

Authorities say when the police officer activated their lights and siren, the suspect fled the scene of the crash and the officer lost sight of the truck.

Officials say officers who were responding to the crash observed the truck driving on Flax Hill Road. When officers attempted to stop the truck, they say the driver refused to stop and drove in the direction of a police vehicle. However, authorities say the officer swerved and avoided the truck.

Authorities say the driver engaged officers in a pursuit until the truck crashed into a parked car on Highland Avenue at the Rowayton Woods complex.

After the crash, they say the driver fled from the truck and officers chased the suspect on foot before loosing sight on Possum Circle.

Norwalk police say Westport Police K-9 assisted in the search, but the suspect was not located.

At this time this incident is under investigation.

The Norwalk Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 203-854-3011. They say anonymous tips can be left at the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, at http://www.norwalkpd.com, or texting “NPD” in the text field followed by the message and sending it to CRIMES (274637).