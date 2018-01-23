PD: Man arrested after attacking mom, hiding in church

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police arrested a man after he allegedly attacked his mother with a telephone and ran into a church.

According to police, late Tuesday afternoon, 34-year-old Ryan Champlin was in an argument with her son who does not pay rent to live with her at a home in the town.

Officials say the victim attempted to call police after being assaulted by her son. She then ran into her bedroom and locked the door, at which point Champlin allegedly forced his way into the room and struck his mother several times in the head with a cordless phone.

Police say Champlin then fled the scene tried to hide at Old Stone Church.

Officials at the church were unsure of Champlin’s presence in the building but invited officers inside to look.

According to police, while on scene, one pastor demanded that police release the suspect to her custody. Police say the pastor stated that they had “no right to arrest [the suspect] within the interior of the church.” Officials say they advised the pastor that Champlin was wanted for violent felony domestic charges and could not be released at that time.

Police stated the church also operates a day care out of the same building. However, officials believe only teachers were inside of the day care at the time of the incident.

Officials do not believe Champlin came into contact with any children.

Police entered the church and found Champlin hiding in an upstairs office.

Champlin was charged with Assault in the Second Degree, Interfering with an Emergency Call, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree. He is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24.

Authorities say Champlin’s mother was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.