Police: Motor vehicle stop leads to drug charges against Ansonia woman

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ansonia woman is facing multiple charges after police say she was in the possession of drugs.

Accoding to police, on Jan. 17 around 6:00 p.m., officials conducted a motor vehicle stop.

Police say the operator, 18-year-old Ashley Tucker, was in possession of heroin and fentanyl as well as a glass-smoking pipe.

Tucker has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was released on a $1,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Feb. 20.