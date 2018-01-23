PD: Man sought in Canton hit and run

By Published: Updated:
If you have seen this man, you are asked to contact Canton police. (Photo: Canton police)

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Canton police are searching for a man believed to be involved in a hit and run incident.

According to Canton police, on Jan. 19 around 7:30 p.m., officials received multiple calls regarding an elderly woman being struck by a vehicle at a CVS parking lot.

Officials say the woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

1 23 18 hit and run PD: Man sought in Canton hit and run
Officials say the suspect fled the scene in this vehicle. (Photo: Canton police)

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is a white, four-door sedan.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton police.