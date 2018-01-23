Residents warned as aggressive, dangerous coyotes on the prowl

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH)–An alert has gone out across Connecticut, as coyotes are on the prowl. They’re hungry, aggressive, and very dangerous. In Wolcott, a family dog was attacked.

Animal Control is warning people to keep a close eye on their pets. As the weather warms up, wildlife becomes more active.

News 8 caught up with Marie LeFrancois as she was leaving her house in Wolcott. Her dog Brody was snatched out of her own backyard by coyotes. She was too upset to show her face, but she wanted to tell her story in hopes others would not lose their dog.

” [We knew] there was something wrong, Brody was not coming, so we got in the car and went for a ride, and we saw all of the blood it’s right from the corner of our house,” LeFrancois said.

Animal control officer Roslyn Nenninger investigated the attack and says this is the fourth dog attack or disappearance in the past four months in Wolcott.

“There were four coyotes, and what they did was grab the dog, a 28-pound dog, which means they had to be pretty hungry because they usually go for the smaller prey. And they dragged the dog off,” Nenninger said.

LeFrancois said Brody was not on a leash, and she says she was concerned that if she did keep him on a leash, he would be sitting there tied up, and if the coyote attack he would not be able to defend himself.

“I can’t say put your dog on a leash, they can get done there, go out with your dog.”

Officer Nenninger takes her dogs out for a walk into the same wilderness where the coyote attacks have been happening. she says they are more active during a midwinter thaw, and has had coyotes in her yard as well.

“My way of [coping] is putting up a fence, it cost me a couple hundred dollars from Home Depot, it keeps my dogs safe, it keeps them off my property and life is good.”