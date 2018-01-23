Route 7 in Kent closed again due to flooding

The Housatonic River in Kent on January 23. (Photo: Noelle Gardner/WTNH)

KENT, Conn. (WTNH)–Route 7 in Kent, which has been plagued by flooding since ice jams began clogging the Housatonic River, was closed again on Tuesday night.

The road is closed between Bulls Bridge Road and Route 341 due to flooding. Connecticut Department of Transportation officials announced the closure around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The road had reopened last Thursday after being closed for multiple days last week. Officials said then that the river had returned to a safe level.

