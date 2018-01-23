Route 7 in Kent closed again due to flooding

KENT, Conn. (WTNH)–Route 7 in Kent, which has been plagued by flooding since ice jams began clogging the Housatonic River, was closed again on Tuesday night.

The road is closed between Bulls Bridge Road and Route 341 due to flooding. Connecticut Department of Transportation officials announced the closure around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Related Content: Conditions improving in Kent along the Housatonic River

The road had reopened last Thursday after being closed for multiple days last week. Officials said then that the river had returned to a safe level.

Related Content: Route 7 in Kent remains closed following “massive ice jam”