Rowland Drops Career-High 19 as Chargers Top Franklin Pierce 74-63

By Published:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. – The University of New Haven men’s basketball team (11-7, 8-5 NE10) picked up its third-straight home victory on Tuesday night, knocking off the Franklin Pierce Ravens by a 74-63 margin. Leading the Chargers for the second-straight game was sophomore Derrick Rowland (Cohoes, N.Y./Green Tech) who finished with a career-high 19 points, which included an impressive 5-of-6 performance from distance.

Rowland was one of three player in double figures, while eight different Chargers contributed to the offense in what was the fifth victory in the last six games. Following on Rowland’s heels was senior point guard Danny Upchurch (Bridgeport, Conn./Notre Dame Catholic) who finished with 18 points, including a perfect night at the free throw line where he was 6-of-6. Rounding out the leaders was sophomore Elijah Bailey (Freeport, N.Y./The Hotchkiss School) who chipped in 10 points.

As a team, New Haven finished the night shooting 51.9 percent (28-of-54), the fifth time this season the Chargers have shot 50-percent or better. Individually, Rowland led the home team with a 64-percent performance, connecting on seven field goals in 11 attempts, including his career-best five three pointers. Upchurch also led New Haven with eight assists.

The Blue and Gold also led the way in the battle of the boards with a 33-28 advantage, led by sophomore Kessly Felizor (Hightstown, N.J./Hightstown) who pulled down eight. Junior Najee Larcher (Brooklyn, N.Y./Xaverian) also finished among the leaders with seven boards, while eight different players finished with at least one rebound.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s