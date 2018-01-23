Rowland Drops Career-High 19 as Chargers Top Franklin Pierce 74-63

WEST HAVEN, Conn. – The University of New Haven men’s basketball team (11-7, 8-5 NE10) picked up its third-straight home victory on Tuesday night, knocking off the Franklin Pierce Ravens by a 74-63 margin. Leading the Chargers for the second-straight game was sophomore Derrick Rowland (Cohoes, N.Y./Green Tech) who finished with a career-high 19 points, which included an impressive 5-of-6 performance from distance.

Rowland was one of three player in double figures, while eight different Chargers contributed to the offense in what was the fifth victory in the last six games. Following on Rowland’s heels was senior point guard Danny Upchurch (Bridgeport, Conn./Notre Dame Catholic) who finished with 18 points, including a perfect night at the free throw line where he was 6-of-6. Rounding out the leaders was sophomore Elijah Bailey (Freeport, N.Y./The Hotchkiss School) who chipped in 10 points.

As a team, New Haven finished the night shooting 51.9 percent (28-of-54), the fifth time this season the Chargers have shot 50-percent or better. Individually, Rowland led the home team with a 64-percent performance, connecting on seven field goals in 11 attempts, including his career-best five three pointers. Upchurch also led New Haven with eight assists.

The Blue and Gold also led the way in the battle of the boards with a 33-28 advantage, led by sophomore Kessly Felizor (Hightstown, N.J./Hightstown) who pulled down eight. Junior Najee Larcher (Brooklyn, N.Y./Xaverian) also finished among the leaders with seven boards, while eight different players finished with at least one rebound.