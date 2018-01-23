Suspect in Rand Paul attack agrees to plead guilty

(CNN) — A man accused of attacking Sen. Rand Paul in the yard of his Kentucky home has agreed to plead guilty, and federal prosecutors will pursue a 21-month jail sentence against him.

Rene Boucher, who tackled the Kentucky Republican in November, said he “had enough” when he saw Paul stacking more brush on a brush pile, the plea agreement states. Boucher blindsided Paul by tackling him and throwing him to the ground.

Related Content: Rand Paul says he suffered 6 broken ribs in bizarre attack

Paul sustained six broken ribs and bruised lungs in the incident.

Boucher was charged last week with assaulting a member of Congress, a felony. He faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the US attorney’s office.

Related Content: Attorney: Sen. Paul attack was over ‘trivial’ dispute