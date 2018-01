NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Have you been paying attention to the ladies at Southern Connecticut State? Kate Lynch’s ladies are playing good ball.

The Owls came from behind to top Assumption tonight. Abby Hurlbert played out of her mind. She knocked down 5 threes.

Once under heavy duress as the shot clock expired. The former Thomaston High School standout finished with a career-high 30 points.

The Owls also get 20 from Africa Williams, and win their 14th, 75-68.