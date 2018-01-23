Torrington man charged with workers’ compensation fraud

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Social media posts led to a Torrington man’s arrest for alleged workers’ compensation fraud.

Authorities arrested 44-year-old Ricky Flowers of Torrington, after they say he was illegally collecting workers’ compensation benefits.

According to officials, Flowers received over $5,800 in workers’ compensation benefits after he reported a work-related injury in March of 2017.

Authorities say between May and August of 2017 Flowers pitched his side business on his Facebook page while collecting workers’ compensation. They say the services included cleaning and carpentry.

There was also video surveillance that officials say shows him moving and working in contradiction to his claims of being unable to perform any work.

Flowers was arrested on warrant by inspectors of the Workers’ Compensation Fraud Control Unit in the office of Chief State’s Attorney. He was charged with one count of fraudulent claim and was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond.

Flowers is scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court on February 6, 2018.

 

